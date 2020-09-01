Look for Shares of Fidelity Nationa to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.63% Rise

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $140.52 to a high of $142.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $140.35 on volume of 1,000,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Fidelity Nationa has traded in a range of $101.49 to $142.25 and is now at $142.56, 40% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

