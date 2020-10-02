Look for Shares of Fibrogen Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.73% Sell Off

Fibrogen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.47 to a high of $43.21. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.15 on volume of 69,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Fibrogen Inc has traded in a range of $32.33 to $61.23 and is now at $42.52, 32% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.5%.

