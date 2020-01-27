Look for Shares of Fedex Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.96% Sell Off

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $147.51 to a high of $150.18. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $152.31 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Fedex Corp has traded in a range of $137.78 to $199.32 and is now at $148.20, 8% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

