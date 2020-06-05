Look for Shares of Fastenal Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.92% Rise

Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.02 to a high of $37.90. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.71 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Fastenal Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.72 and a high of $136.36 and are now at $37.70, 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fastenal Co and will alert subscribers who have FAST in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.