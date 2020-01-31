Look for Shares of Facebook Inc-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.09% Sell Off

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $203.00 to a high of $208.69. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $204.75 on volume of 12.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Facebook Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have FB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Facebook Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $143.43 and a high of $224.20 and are now at $205.65, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.