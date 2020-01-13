Look for Shares of Facebook Inc-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.54% Rise

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $219.21 to a high of $220.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $219.88 on volume of 6.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Facebook Inc-A has traded in a range of $135.91 to $220.18 and is now at $220.76, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Facebook Inc-A on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $190.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Facebook Inc-A have risen 14.6%. We continue to monitor FB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.