Look for Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.32% Sell Off

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.11 to a high of $32.70. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $31.23 on volume of 19.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp have traded between the current low of $30.11 and a high of $83.49 and are now at $30.67. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Exxon Mobil Corp on January 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $67.97. Since that call, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp have fallen 51.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.