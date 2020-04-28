MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.57% Rise

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:46pm
By Nick Russo

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.18 to a high of $45.24. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.89 on volume of 14.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Exxon Mobil Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $80.53 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Exxon Mobil Corp and will alert subscribers who have XOM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

