Look for Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.43% Rise

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.24 to a high of $70.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.44 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Exxon Mobil Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.49 and a 52-week low of $66.31 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $70.88 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

