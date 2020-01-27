Look for Shares of Expedia Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.46% Sell Off

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.89 to a high of $108.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $109.25 on volume of 849,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $161.00 and a 52-week low of $94.14 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $109.07 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

