Look for Shares of Expedia Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 12.27% Rise

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $53.85 to a high of $58.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.88 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Expedia Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $144.00 and a 52-week low of $40.76 and are now trading 40% above that low price at $57.09 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Expedia Inc on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $99.26. Since that call, shares of Expedia Inc have fallen 48.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.