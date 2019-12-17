Look for Shares of Evolent Health-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 6.85% Sell Off

Evolent Health-A (NYSE:EVH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.51 to a high of $7.58. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $7.50 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Evolent Health-A has traded in a range of $5.50 to $21.73 and is now at $7.52, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

