Look for Shares of Eversource Energ to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.93% Sell Off

Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.37 to a high of $82.83. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $85.34 on volume of 585,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Eversource Energ has traded in a range of $60.69 to $99.42 and is now at $80.69, 33% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

