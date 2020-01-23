Look for Shares of Everest Re Group to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.41% Sell Off

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $277.97 to a high of $280.09. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $278.65 on volume of 97,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Everest Re Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $281.45 and a 52-week low of $208.01 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $277.59 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Everest Re Group on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $258.53. Since that recommendation, shares of Everest Re Group have risen 8.7%. We continue to monitor RE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.