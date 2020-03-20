Look for Shares of Everest Re Group to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 5.06% Rise

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $179.99 to a high of $200.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $199.04 on volume of 216,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Everest Re Group has traded in a range of $170.50 to $294.31 and is now at $194.01, 14% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Everest Re Group and will alert subscribers who have RE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.