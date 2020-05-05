Look for Shares of Etsy Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 12.35% Rise

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.05 to a high of $76.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $68.85 on volume of 5.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Etsy Inc has traded in a range of $29.95 to $76.21 and is now at $76.05, 154% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

