Look for Shares of E*Trade Financia to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.98% Rise

E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.30 to a high of $40.93. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.40 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, E*Trade Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.76 and a high of $57.30 and are now at $41.12, 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for E*Trade Financia and will alert subscribers who have ETFC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.