Look for Shares of Estee Lauder to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 4.18% Sell Off

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $191.07 to a high of $196.48. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $204.33 on volume of 1.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Estee Lauder have traded between a low of $124.54 and a high of $220.42 and are now at $194.79, which is 56% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

