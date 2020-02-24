Look for Shares of Estee Lauder to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.44% Sell Off

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $199.56 to a high of $200.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $208.67 on volume of 676,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Estee Lauder have traded between a low of $152.37 and a high of $220.42 and are now at $202.06, which is 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

