Look for Shares of Esperion Therape to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.06% Sell Off

Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.29 to a high of $59.77. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $59.00 on volume of 166,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Esperion Therape on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $42.85. Since that recommendation, shares of Esperion Therape have risen 38.7%. We continue to monitor ESPR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Esperion Therape has traded in a range of $33.13 to $61.93 and is now at $56.44, 70% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.2%.