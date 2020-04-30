Look for Shares of Eqt Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.41% Rise

Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.71 to a high of $14.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.16 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eqt Corp have traded between a low of $4.21 and a high of $21.54 and are now at $14.43, which is 243% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.9%.

