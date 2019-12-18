Look for Shares of Eqt Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.88% Rise

Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.70 to a high of $10.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.90 on volume of 301,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eqt Corp have traded between a low of $8.34 and a high of $21.86 and are now at $10.01, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eqt Corp and will alert subscribers who have EQT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.