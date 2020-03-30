Look for Shares of Eog Resources to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 3.44% Sell Off

Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.52 to a high of $35.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $34.88 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Eog Resources has traded in a range of $27.00 to $107.89 and is now at $34.65, 28% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.58% lower and 7.38% lower over the past week, respectively.