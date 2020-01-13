Look for Shares of Entegris Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.63% Rise

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.28 to a high of $53.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $52.86 on volume of 220,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Entegris Inc have traded between a low of $24.43 and a high of $52.98 and are now at $52.89, which is 116% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Entegris Inc on June 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.24. Since that recommendation, shares of Entegris Inc have risen 39.9%. We continue to monitor ENTG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.