Look for Shares of Energous Corp to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 253.85% Rise

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.45 to a high of $4.17. Yesterday, the shares gained 253.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $1.07 on volume of 69.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Energous Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $6.28 and a 52-week low of $0.61 and are now trading 503% above that low price at $3.68 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Energous Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Energous Corp in search of a potential trend change.