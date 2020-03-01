Look for Shares of Emerson Elec Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.04% Sell Off

Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.56 to a high of $76.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $76.12 on volume of 735,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Emerson Elec Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.24 and a 52-week low of $55.98 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $75.83 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Emerson Elec Co and will alert subscribers who have EMR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.