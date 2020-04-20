Look for Shares of Emergent Biosolu to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.78% Rise

Emergent Biosolu (NYSE:EBS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $66.99 to a high of $69.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $67.39 on volume of 151,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Emergent Biosolu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.19 and a 52-week low of $39.11 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $69.70 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.81% higher and 1.04% higher over the past week, respectively.

