Look for Shares of Eli Lilly & Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.95% Sell Off

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.12 to a high of $142.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $144.53 on volume of 2.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Eli Lilly & Co and will alert subscribers who have LLY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have traded between a low of $101.36 and a high of $147.87 and are now at $143.21, which is 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% higher and 2.28% higher over the past week, respectively.