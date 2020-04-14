Look for Shares of Eli Lilly & Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 3.13% Rise

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.05 to a high of $149.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.25 on volume of 851,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Eli Lilly & Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Eli Lilly & Co in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have traded between a low of $101.36 and a high of $149.32 and are now at $148.94, which is 47% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.