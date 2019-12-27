Look for Shares of Ehealth Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.36% Sell Off

Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.45 to a high of $96.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.68 on volume of 129,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Ehealth Inc has traded in a range of $34.04 to $112.22 and is now at $93.65, 175% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.1%.

