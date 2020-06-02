Look for Shares of Edwards Life to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.04% Rise

Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $230.50 to a high of $232.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $229.56 on volume of 431,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edwards Life have traded between a low of $165.69 and a high of $247.64 and are now at $234.57, which is 42% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

