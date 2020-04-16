MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Ecolab Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.35% Sell Off

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:56pm
By David Diaz

Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $171.07 to a high of $176.19. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $171.78 on volume of 333,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ecolab Inc and will alert subscribers who have ECL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Ecolab Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $124.60 and a high of $211.24 and are now at $172.09, 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 0.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

