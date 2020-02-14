Look for Shares of Ebay Inc to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.61% Rise

Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $37.31 to a high of $37.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $37.50 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ebay Inc has traded in a range of $27.28 to $39.25 and is now at $37.92, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

