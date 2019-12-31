Look for Shares of Eaton Vance Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.37% Sell Off

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $46.71 to a high of $47.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $47.11 on volume of 70,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Corp has traded in a range of $33.88 to $48.98 and is now at $47.01, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

