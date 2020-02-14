Look for Shares of Dril-Quip Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.83% Sell Off

Dril-Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.47 to a high of $41.76. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $41.34 on volume of 165,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Dril-Quip Inc has traded in a range of $35.38 to $56.71 and is now at $41.08, 16% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

