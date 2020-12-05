Look for Shares of Dow Chemical Co to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 4.06% Rise

Dow Chemical Co (NYSE:DOW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.22 to a high of $35.41. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.37 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Dow Chemical Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $56.11 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

