Look for Shares of Domino'S Pizza to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.59% Sell Off

Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $286.79 to a high of $291.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $289.71 on volume of 250,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Domino'S Pizza have traded between a low of $220.90 and a high of $302.05 and are now at $291.75, which is 32% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Domino'S Pizza on September 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $243.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Domino'S Pizza have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor DPZ for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.