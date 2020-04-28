Look for Shares of Domino'S Pizza to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.12% Sell Off

Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $354.79 to a high of $365.52. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $359.00 on volume of 356,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Domino'S Pizza share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $387.85 and a 52-week low of $220.90 and are now trading 62% above that low price at $357.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

