Look for Shares of Dollar General C to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.91% Sell Off

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $136.04 to a high of $144.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $137.59 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dollar General C have traded between a low of $114.18 and a high of $167.44 and are now at $139.88, which is 23% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dollar General C and will alert subscribers who have DG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.