Look for Shares of Dollar General C to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.02% Sell Off

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.00 to a high of $179.62. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $177.38 on volume of 756,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Dollar General C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $116.15 and a high of $183.95 and are now at $177.26, 53% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.