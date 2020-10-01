Look for Shares of Dolby Laborato-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.99% Sell Off

Dolby Laborato-A (NYSE:DLB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $67.66 to a high of $68.39. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $68.36 on volume of 59,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dolby Laborato-A on September 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $63.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Dolby Laborato-A have risen 9.0%. We continue to monitor DLB for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Dolby Laborato-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $56.09 and a high of $70.17 and are now at $68.00, 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% higher and 0.64% higher over the past week, respectively.