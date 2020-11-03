Look for Shares of Dish Network-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.71% Sell Off

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.21 to a high of $25.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.39 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Dish Network-A has traded in a range of $23.22 to $44.66 and is now at $24.31, 5% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

