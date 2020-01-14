MySmarTrend
Look for Shares of Dish Network-A to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.64% Rise

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 12:55pm
By David Diaz

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.81 to a high of $36.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.74 on volume of 593,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dish Network-A has traded in a range of $23.22 to $44.66 and is now at $36.47, 57% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Dish Network-A and will alert subscribers who have DISH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

