Look for Shares of Discovery Comm-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 5.15% Sell Off

Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $19.76 to a high of $20.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $20.20 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Discovery Comm-A have traded between a low of $17.12 and a high of $33.65 and are now at $20.00, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

