Look for Shares of Discovery Comm-A to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 2.78% Sell Off

Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.42 to a high of $18.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.55 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Discovery Comm-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.65 and a 52-week low of $17.12 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $18.16 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.7% lower and 3.85% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Discovery Comm-A on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.16. Since that call, shares of Discovery Comm-A have fallen 38.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.