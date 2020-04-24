Look for Shares of Discover Financi to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 1.18% Rise

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $35.50 to a high of $36.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $35.50 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Discover Financi share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.98 and a 52-week low of $23.25 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $35.44 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

