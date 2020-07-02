Look for Shares of Dht Holdings Inc to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 7.16% Sell Off

Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $5.16 to a high of $5.53. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $5.55 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Dht Holdings Inc has traded in a range of $3.60 to $8.83 and is now at $5.25, 46% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

