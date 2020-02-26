Look for Shares of Devon Energy Co to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 1.57% Sell Off

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.51 to a high of $17.93. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $18.27 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Devon Energy Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.39 and the current low of $17.51 and are currently at $17.48 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

