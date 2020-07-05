Look for Shares of Dentsply Sirona to Potentially Pullback after Yesterday's 2.33% Rise

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $40.60 to a high of $41.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.12 on volume of 375,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Dentsply Sirona has traded in a range of $31.58 to $60.87 and is now at $41.28, 31% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

