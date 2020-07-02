Look for Shares of Deluxe Corp to Potentially Rebound after Yesterday's 11.94% Sell Off

Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.20 to a high of $47.50. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $48.19 on volume of 275,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Deluxe Corp has traded in a range of $36.11 to $54.15 and is now at $43.10, 19% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

